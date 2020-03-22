Pence tests negative for coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence briefs reports at the White House on March 21. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
Catch up quick: Pence said he elected to test for COVID-19 after a member his office tested positive on Friday. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said on Friday.
- Both Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, returned negative results for the virus, Miller tweeted Saturday.
- Trump indicated on Saturday that he does not plan to get tested for the virus again, in light of a member of Pence's office testing positive.
- "I just took one ... I feel great," Trump told reporters on Saturday, referring to the test he took last week.
