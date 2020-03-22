17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence tests negative for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Vice President Mike Pence briefs reports at the White House on March 21. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Pence said he elected to test for COVID-19 after a member his office tested positive on Friday. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said on Friday.

  • Both Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, returned negative results for the virus, Miller tweeted Saturday.
  • Trump indicated on Saturday that he does not plan to get tested for the virus again, in light of a member of Pence's office testing positive.
  • "I just took one ... I feel great," Trump told reporters on Saturday, referring to the test he took last week.

Member of Pence's staff tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference. Photo: Barcroft Media / Contributor

A member of the Office of the Vice President has tested positive for the coronavirus, Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said Friday evening.

What she's saying: "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said in a statement.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei

Pence's presidential moment

Vice President Pence bumps with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee during a press conference March 5 near Tacoma. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence, often caricatured as the White House Yes Man, is doing many of the things critics wish President Trump would do.

The big picture: He's a daily, consistent presence on the airwaves. He provides useful info rather than random digressions. He leans on health and medical experts — both at public events and behind the scenes when he's chairing the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Jonathan Swan

Pence tells White House staff to avoid physical contact

Mike Pence. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence sent White House staff an email Saturday afternoon recommending "social distancing" and to "avoid physical contact" to keep themselves and their colleagues safe from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the first staff-wide email Pence has sent across the complex during his time as vice president — and is the latest sign the White House is shifting its posture against the pandemic.

