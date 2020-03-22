Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Pence said he elected to test for COVID-19 after a member his office tested positive on Friday. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual," Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, said on Friday.

Both Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, returned negative results for the virus, Miller tweeted Saturday.

Trump indicated on Saturday that he does not plan to get tested for the virus again, in light of a member of Pence's office testing positive.

"I just took one ... I feel great," Trump told reporters on Saturday, referring to the test he took last week.

