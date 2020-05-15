20 mins ago - Health

Former Medicaid official: Daily coronavirus risks are akin to "sustained trauma"

Mental health, social services, immunizations and preventative medicine are all key stress points affected by the pandemic, Andy Slavitt, former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Acting Administrator, said at a virtual Axios event on Friday.

What he's saying: The coronavirus risks "exposure to what they call sustained trauma—that is a day-in, day-out level of trauma — has a very significant level of PTSD-type impact," Slavitt said, that would "start with the medical community" as they witness deaths first-hand.

  • Health care workers, women who are juggling childcare and remote working, and children are all at higher risk for psychological distress caused by the pandemic, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

Why it matters: Experts are concerned the U.S. health care system isn't prepared for the potential mental health crisis that the pandemic has wrought, Axios' Miriam Kramer reports.

Threat level: 28% of Americans report worsening mental health and 34% report worsening emotional well-being at the end of April, according to the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Between the lines: Low-income Americans in public housing and those in the criminal justice system are among those at the highest risk from the coronavirus, Slavitt said.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 110 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Thursday press briefing. Three youths in the state have died: an 18-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open in some capacity by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Friday.

The big picture: Several states have lifted restrictions today in an attempt to curb economic hurt from the coronavirus stay-at-home orders from March and April. More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed restrictions, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

