Economy & Business

Coronavirus outbreak at Iowa Tyson pork plant sees over 500 cases

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Tyson pork processing plant Iowa is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak with 555 confirmed positive cases among more than 2,500 employees, the state health department confirmed on Thursday to the Des Moines Register.

Why it matters: Outbreaks at meat packing plants have resulted in national shortages thanks to stalled production and the implementation of new, strict safety measures. In mid-April, a Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, became the largest single COVID-19 hotspot, with over 600 cases.

The big picture: The Tyson outbreak is the latest in a string of cases in meat processing plants in and around Iowa. The state, as of Thursday, was reporting more than 18,500 cases and over 500 deaths.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand has a single novel coronavirus case after reporting a week of no new infections, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday local time.

By the numbers: Nearly 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.3 million have recovered from the virus. Over 357,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.6 million.

Health

Coronavirus still has a foothold in the South

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Overall, new coronavirus infections in the U.S. are on the decline. But a small handful of states, mainly clustered in the South, aren't seeing any improvement.

The big picture: Our progress, nationwide, is of course good news. But it's fragile progress, and it’s not universal. Stubborn pockets of infection put lives at risk, and they can spread, especially as state lockdowns continue to ease.

Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

San Francisco officials unveiled reopening plans Thursday mandating residents wear face masks or coverings in essentially all public places and stand at least six feet away from one another.

Why it matters: Several cities and states that are reopening are doing so under the condition that masks be worn in public. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order giving power to private businesses to deny service to people without masks.

