Coronavirus outbreak at Iowa Tyson pork plant sees over 500 cases

A Tyson pork processing plant Iowa is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak with 555 confirmed positive cases among more than 2,500 employees, the state health department confirmed on Thursday to the Des Moines Register.

Why it matters: Outbreaks at meat packing plants have resulted in national shortages thanks to stalled production and the implementation of new, strict safety measures. In mid-April, a Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, became the largest single COVID-19 hotspot, with over 600 cases.

The big picture: The Tyson outbreak is the latest in a string of cases in meat processing plants in and around Iowa. The state, as of Thursday, was reporting more than 18,500 cases and over 500 deaths.