2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Max Rose deploys to National Guard to help coronavirus response

Fadel Allassan

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) Photo: Brochstein / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) will deploy to the National Guard for several weeks to help with coronavirus response efforts in New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the United States, his office announced Monday.

The big picture: Starting Wednesday, Rose will spend several weeks working as an Operations Officer at facilities in his home district of State Island. The 33-year-old previously served as an active duty officer in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013 and earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.

  • Rose has continued to serve in the Army National Guard since he became a member of Congress in 2019.

What he's saying: “Over the past month I have seen acts of incredible bravery and sacrifice by our first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers who never thought they’d be on the frontlines of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rose said.

  • “My activation and deployment is nothing compared to what our city, state, and country has asked of all them. And it’s certainly nothing compared to the other men and women serving in uniform both here at home and overseas. I am just trying to do my duty and my small part.”

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

First U.S. service member dies from coronavirus

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Pentagon on Monday announced the death of a member of the New Jersey National Guard who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's the first U.S. service member — active, reserve or Guard — to die from the virus, according to the Pentagon. The guardsman passed away on Saturday after being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus on March 21.

Go deeperArrow17 hours ago - Health
Courtenay Brown

Wall Street rebounds from worst day in 30 years

Traders working at the NYSE on Monday. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

Stocks closed up 6% on Tuesday afternoon, making up almost half of the losses from the stock market's worst day since 1987.

Why it matters: Stocks rose as measures to shield companies and the economy from the coronavirus impact — including an announcement by the Fed and a White House stimulus plan that includes sending cash payments to Americans — came to light.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 17, 2020 - Economy & Business
Rebecca Falconer

N.Y. prisons medical official calls on judges to free inmates over coronavirus

Several of the jails on Rikers Island as seen from a departing domestic flight leaving nearby Laguardia Airport on Nov. 7, 2019 in Queens, New York. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Ross MacDonald, the chief medical officer for Correctional Health Services in New York, has called on prosecutors and judges to enable prisoners to be released from the state's jails in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: MacDonald made the call in a series of tweets late Wednesday — a day after a New York City Department of Correction officer stationed on Rikers Island died of the virus, per NBC News. A prisoner on the island tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, NY Mag notes. NYC Department of Correction suspended all in-person visits to its prisons from Wednesday.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 19, 2020 - Health