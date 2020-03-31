Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) will deploy to the National Guard for several weeks to help with coronavirus response efforts in New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the United States, his office announced Monday.

The big picture: Starting Wednesday, Rose will spend several weeks working as an Operations Officer at facilities in his home district of State Island. The 33-year-old previously served as an active duty officer in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013 and earned a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.

Rose has continued to serve in the Army National Guard since he became a member of Congress in 2019.

What he's saying: “Over the past month I have seen acts of incredible bravery and sacrifice by our first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers who never thought they’d be on the frontlines of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rose said.