Massachusetts pauses reopening after uptick in coronavirus cases

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state's second phase of reopening is "postponed indefinitely" in response to a modest increase in coronavirus cases.

The big picture: The state is reporting more COVID-19 deaths than most others across the U.S. outside of domestic epicenters like California, or previous hotspots including New Jersey and New York, per a New York Times database.

Driving the news: Massachusetts saw over 500 new cases on Tuesday, another 400 infections on Wednesday and over 200 on Thursday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

These aren't huge spikes compared to states like Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois or North Carolina, which have all seen daily infection increases reach the thousands since at least July.

Details: Baker announced more restrictions Friday to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, including limiting public and private outdoor gatherings to 50 people and requiring face coverings in groups of at least 10 people from different households.

The governor's office said it would close bars "masquerading as restaurants" to slow the spread of the virus.

