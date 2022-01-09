Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge

Mass-vaccination sites are returning across the U.S. as officials scramble to address a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the Omicron variant, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Large vaccination sites had served a significant role during the onset of the U.S. vaccine rollout, the Times notes. The re-emergence of these sites may prove to be instrumental in alleviating the toll on smaller clinics.

Driving the news: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday his state will open up new mass vaccination sites to meet a growing demand for booster shots.

Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island have either opened up sites, or plan to, per Wall Street Journal.

State of play: The U.S. saw a 225% increase in new cases in the two weeks leading up to Jan. 6. Though Omicron appears to cause less severe illness, the surge in infections has posed a significant burden on health care systems that are already stretched thin.

Worth noting: Initial studies have found that prior coronavirus infections appear to be much less protective against Omicron than with other variants.