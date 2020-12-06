Transit officials across the U.S. brace for steep service cuts

Public transit officials in cities across the country are pleading for federal help, as many brace for steep budget cuts in response to financial crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Transit agencies have seen ridership and fare revenues plummet since the beginning of the pandemic. With no help from Congress yet in sight, some "have started to outline doomsday service plans that would take effect next year," writes the New York Times.

Yes, but: A bipartisan group of senators has outlined a $908 billion coronavirus relief package that includes $15 billion for public transit agencies.

The plan would provide just under half of the $32 billion that transit leaders have called for, per the NYT.

Zoom in: Officials in New York City, facing a $15.9 billion deficit through 2024, unveiled a plan that would cut subway and bus service by 40%, while slashing commuter rail service in half, per the Times.

In Boston, transit authorities have proposed cutting ferry service entirely, along with some bus routes. In addition, trains would run less frequently on the commuter rail and subway.

transit authorities have proposed cutting ferry service entirely, along with some bus routes. In addition, trains would run less frequently on the commuter rail and subway. Atlanta suspended 70 of its 110 bus routes in April. The modified schedule could become permanent, per the NYT.

suspended 70 of its 110 bus routes in April. The modified schedule could become permanent, per the NYT. Los Angeles' Metropolitan Transportation Authority slashed its budget by $1.2 billion, extending previously temporary cuts to bus and rail service, the LA Times reports.

The bottom line: The budget slashes "could hobble the recoveries of major cities from New York to Los Angeles and San Francisco, where reliable transit is a lifeblood of the local economies," writes the Times.