Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Transit officials across the U.S. brace for steep service cuts

A Brooklyn MTA station on Nov. 18 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Public transit officials in cities across the country are pleading for federal help, as many brace for steep budget cuts in response to financial crises brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Transit agencies have seen ridership and fare revenues plummet since the beginning of the pandemic. With no help from Congress yet in sight, some "have started to outline doomsday service plans that would take effect next year," writes the New York Times.

Yes, but: A bipartisan group of senators has outlined a $908 billion coronavirus relief package that includes $15 billion for public transit agencies.

  • The plan would provide just under half of the $32 billion that transit leaders have called for, per the NYT.

Zoom in: Officials in New York City, facing a $15.9 billion deficit through 2024, unveiled a plan that would cut subway and bus service by 40%, while slashing commuter rail service in half, per the Times.

The bottom line: The budget slashes "could hobble the recoveries of major cities from New York to Los Angeles and San Francisco, where reliable transit is a lifeblood of the local economies," writes the Times.

  • The cuts would especially harm minority and low-income people, as they tend to use public transportation more frequently than other groups, the Times notes.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Vaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  3. States: Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care.
  4. Vaccine: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 — What vaccine trials still need to do.
  5. World: Russia begins distributing its coronavirus vaccine in Moscow UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Nov 20, 2020 - Health

Toronto, Peel placed under lockdown as COVID cases soar across Canada

A medical worker walks outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
9 hours ago - World

U.S. and Europe head in opposite coronavirus directions

Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

While the U.S. continues to set records for new coronavirus cases, European countries have managed to turn their own terrifying spikes around.

The big picture: As some states in the U.S. crack down to head off the worst, the debate in countries like the U.K. and France has shifted to whether and how to lighten their own restrictions before the holidays.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow