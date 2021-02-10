Sign up for our daily briefing

Spike in counterfeit N95 masks put health workers at risk

N95 respirator masks. Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal authorities are investigating counterfeit N95 masks that have been sold to hospitals, government agencies and medical facilities in at least five states, AP reports.

Why it matters: "Nearly a year into the pandemic, fraud remains a major problem as scammers seek to exploit hospitals and desperate and weary Americans," AP's Colleen Long writes. The masks, designed to look like they are produced by the global manufacturer 3M, "are becoming increasingly difficult to spot and could put health care workers at grave risk for the coronavirus."

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Democrats eye big ACA changes in COVID relief bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats' coronavirus relief proposal includes major changes to the Affordable Care Act, aiming to make health insurance more affordable for the millions of people who have lost their employer-based coverage during the pandemic.

The big picture: These changes would check off a whole lot of moderate Democrats' heath care agenda, at least temporarily. They include some of the biggest changes that President Biden campaigned on.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Exclusive: Another step forward for rapid coronavirus testing

Photo: Visby Medical

The first single-use, highly accurate rapid coronavirus test has received the all-clear from the Food and Drug Administration to be used in a wide variety of settings, per its manufacturer, Visby Medical.

Why it matters: Even with vaccines, widespread coronavirus testing is still essential for safely returning to normal life.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus vaccine fears permeate workplaces

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A quarter of American workers are either unsure about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus or are planning not to get the shots, according to a new survey from The Conference Board.

Why it matters: Worker vaccinations are key to safely reopening businesses — from offices to restaurants and shops — around the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow