2 hours ago - Health

EPA finds two Lysol sprays are effective killer of coronavirus on surfaces

Lysol disinfectant spray. Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has approved two Lysol disinfectant sprays as effective tools for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces.

The big picture: Touching surfaces or objects and then touching your face, nose or mouth is not believed to be the primary way the virus spreads, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance updated in late May.

Go deeper: CDC emphasizes coronavirus does not spread easily on surfaces

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 11,662,574 — Total deaths: 539,058 — Total recoveries — 6,336,732Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,948,397 — Total deaths: 130,430 — Total recoveries: 924,148 — Total tested: 36,032,329Map.
  3. States: Arizona reports record 117 deaths in 24 hours.
  4. Public health: Trump administration invests $2 billion in coronavirus drugs.
  5. Business: Breaking down the PPP disclosure debacle
  6. World: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus — India reports third-highest coronavirus case count in the world.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mary Trump book: How she leaked Trump financials to NYT

Simon & Schuster

In her new memoir, President Trump's niece reveals how she leaked hordes of confidential Trump family financial documents to the New York Times in an effort to expose her uncle, whom she portrays as a dangerous sociopath.

Why it matters: Trump was furious when he found out recently that Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, would be publishing a tell-all memoir. And Trump's younger brother, Robert, tried and failed to block the publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - World

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Andre Borges/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: Brazil's coronavirus outbreak is one of the largest in the world, topped only by the U.S., and Bolsonaro has long downplayed the effects of the virus, pushing businesses to reopen over the last few months in order to jumpstart the country's economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow