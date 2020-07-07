EPA finds two Lysol sprays are effective killer of coronavirus on surfaces

Lysol disinfectant spray. Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has approved two Lysol disinfectant sprays as effective tools for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces.
The big picture: Touching surfaces or objects and then touching your face, nose or mouth is not believed to be the primary way the virus spreads, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance updated in late May.
