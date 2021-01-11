Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Study shows more evidence of long-term coronavirus symptoms

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images

A new study of coronavirus patients discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, China, found that most participants had at least one symptom six months later, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The study, published in The Lancet, is a stark reminder that death isn't the only thing to fear from the virus.

Details: Of the 1,733 patients included in the study, more than three-quarters of them had lingering symptoms, including fatigue, insomnia, depression, anxiety or diminished lung function.

  • Exhaustion or muscle weakness was the most common ongoing issue.
  • Although the patients were sick enough to be hospitalized, the vast majority did not need ventilators or high-flow nasal oxygen, meaning they weren't the most severely ill patients.

Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Capitol physician warns lawmakers may have been exposed to COVID while hiding from pro-Trump mob.
  2. Vaccine: Biden to release nearly all available vaccine doses to the public — Why some experts want to relax vaccine prioritization — Fauci says COVID variants threaten some treatments more than vaccines.
  3. Economy: Labor market recovery halted with few silver linings in sight.
  4. World: U.K. reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since start of the pandemic — Countries begin to line up for Chinese and Russian vaccines.
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Criticism of the Fed is going mainstream

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Big names in the world of finance are beginning to call out the Fed and other central banks for their role in ramping up economic inequality and manipulating financial markets — a departure from the praise they received for most of last year.

Why it matters: Wall Street was the only pillar of solid support. Most Americans say they don't trust the Fed and politicians look to be taking aim at the central bank for overreaching with its unprecedented actions in March.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps veteran career diplomat William Burns to lead CIA

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a career diplomat for over 30 years, to serve as director of the CIA, the transition confirmed Monday.

Why. it matters: If confirmed, Burns would be the first career diplomat to lead the agency. Burns served the State Department in a number of posts around the world from the Reagan to the Obama administrations.

