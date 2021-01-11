Study shows more evidence of long-term coronavirus symptoms

A new study of coronavirus patients discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, China, found that most participants had at least one symptom six months later, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The study, published in The Lancet, is a stark reminder that death isn't the only thing to fear from the virus.

Details: Of the 1,733 patients included in the study, more than three-quarters of them had lingering symptoms, including fatigue, insomnia, depression, anxiety or diminished lung function.