Study shows more evidence of long-term coronavirus symptoms

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Misha Friedman/Getty Images
A new study of coronavirus patients discharged from a hospital in Wuhan, China, found that most participants had at least one symptom six months later, the New York Times reports.
Why it matters: The study, published in The Lancet, is a stark reminder that death isn't the only thing to fear from the virus.
Details: Of the 1,733 patients included in the study, more than three-quarters of them had lingering symptoms, including fatigue, insomnia, depression, anxiety or diminished lung function.
- Exhaustion or muscle weakness was the most common ongoing issue.
- Although the patients were sick enough to be hospitalized, the vast majority did not need ventilators or high-flow nasal oxygen, meaning they weren't the most severely ill patients.