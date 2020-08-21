52 mins ago - Sports

Kentucky Derby to run without fans as coronavirus cases surge

The 'Road To The Kentucky Derby' Conditions Stakes at Kempton Park Racecourse on March 4 in Sunbury, England. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby will be held September 5 without spectators, Churchill Downs announced Friday.

Why it matters: The state set a record last Wednesday for coronavirus infections confirmed in a single day, per the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations in the state are currently on the decline, but have steadily risen throughout August.

What they're saying: “The virus is still aggressively spreading in Kentucky, and the White House has announced that Jefferson County and the City of Louisville are in a ‘red zone’ based on increases in cases," Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said in a statement, in support of the move to hold the derby without spectators. "This week alone the county had more than 2,300 new cases,”

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Aug 18, 2020 - World

CDC lifts travel warning as Bermuda ramps up testing to suppress coronavirus

A view of Coral Beach, Bermuda. Photo: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning against nonessential travel to Bermuda, as the island ramps up a scheme to attract foreign workers on year-long residencies and marks 57 days with no detected community spread.

Driving the news: Over half of the British Overseas Territory's population has been tested for COVID-19 since on-island capabilities were set up on March 17. Premier David Burt told Axios the strict testing has left him "confident that we are going to be able to catch any clusters before they spread."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 22,803,344 — Total deaths: 796,095 — Total recoveries: 14,596,332Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 5,615,998 — Total deaths: 175,204 — Total recoveries: 1,946,866 — Total tests: 70,056,121Map.
  3. Politics: Trump administration blocks FDA from regulating lab-developed tests Postmaster general denies discussing USPS changes with Trump.
  4. Health: Hospitals continue to sue patients in hotspots.
  5. States: Florida's death toll tops 10,000 — Rep. Butterfield: "It's unthinkable" if transportation continues to suffer.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
14 hours ago - Health

Hospitals still suing patients in coronavirus hotspots

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As millions of Americans lost their jobs and fell sick with the coronavirus this summer, hospitals in some of the hardest-hit states were getting back to the business of suing their patients.

Why it matters: The Americans least likely to be able to pay their medical bills are the same people who are vulnerable to the virus and its economic fallout.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow