Positive coronavirus tests put Japanese baseball's comeback in jeopardy

The Yomiuri Giants, Japan's most famous baseball team, called off a preseason game Wednesday after two players tested positive for coronavirus, per multiple reports.

Why it matters: The 12-team league hopes to open its delayed season on June 19 in empty stadiums, but this news puts that date at risk. And it serves as a reminder that every return-to-play proposal is subject to change based on the wobble of this virus — and that all leagues are one positive test away from their plans going up in smoke.

What's next: All Giants players, coaches and staff will be tested for coronavirus on Thursday morning (it's currently nighttime there).

The latest on sports leagues' plans to return here in the U.S.:

NBA: As the NBA models a 22-team format for its proposed return on July 31 at Disney World, a timeline shared with teams showed Oct. 12 as the latest possible date to complete the season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

MLS: If approved by players (could happen as early as this morning), MLS will reportedly return on June 24 with a tournament-style competition at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

WNBA: If there is a season this year, the WNBA plans to hold games at just one location. The MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the IMG Academy in Florida are reportedly the top candidates.

U.S. Open: The USTA has proposed a doubleheader in New York to salvage two of its biggest tournaments. The proposal would move the Western & Southern Open, a men's and women's event near Cincinnati, to New York, where it would be lead directly into the U.S. Open at the same venue.

