20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit

Reynolds with President Trump on May 6. Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that she plans to follow a "modified quarantine plan" after her visit to the White House last week, reports the Des Moines Register.

The big picture: Reynolds joined a coronavirus task force meeting last Wednesday with Vice President Pence and his staff, including press secretary Katie Miller, who later tested positive for coronavirus. Reynolds said she tested negative for the coronavirus this week and feels healthy, but will continue daily testing.

Go deeper: Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Health

Top Navy chief self-quarantining after exposure to coronavirus

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus at the White House in April. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, is self-quarantining against the novel coronavirus following contact with a family member who tested positive for the virus, the Pentagon said in a statement to news outlets Sunday.

The big picture: A Navy official told CNN that Gilday had tested negative for COVID-19 and was taking the action as a precautionary measure. Gen. Joseph Lengyel will have a third test Monday after an earlier one indicated he'd tested positive and another showed a negative reading, per Reuters. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and CDC director Robert Redfiel have also self-quarantined after contact with people who tested positive.

14 hours ago - Health