Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that she plans to follow a "modified quarantine plan" after her visit to the White House last week, reports the Des Moines Register.

The big picture: Reynolds joined a coronavirus task force meeting last Wednesday with Vice President Pence and his staff, including press secretary Katie Miller, who later tested positive for coronavirus. Reynolds said she tested negative for the coronavirus this week and feels healthy, but will continue daily testing.

Go deeper: Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus