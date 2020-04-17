Coronavirus crisis could provide opportunity to prepare America's infrastructure for the future
The next round of coronavirus economic stimulus could include money to rebuild the nation's roads and bridges, similar to the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 that put millions of people to work building U.S. interstates.
Why it matters: America's crumbling bridges are in desperate need of repair, it's true. But this is also an opportunity to make sure we have the necessary infrastructure to support tomorrow's transportation needs.
What's needed: In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas suggests "10 things we gotta get right" in any potential infrastructure-related stimulus plan.
- Electric vehicle charging infrastructure
- Upgrades to the nation's electrical grid
- Battery manufacturing
- Battery recycling
- Renewable power
- 5G networks for connected, automated vehicles
- Hydrogen fuel networks
- High-speed rail and hyperloop
- Skyports for flying cars
- Space launch facilities and spaceports
My thought bubble: We'll be lucky to get even a few of those done. Let's focus on EV charging and vehicle connectivity to start.