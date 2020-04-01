1 hour ago - Health

Second reported infant dies after testing positive for coronavirus in U.S.

Orion Rummler

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A 6-week-old infant who died in Hartford County, Connecticut last week received positive test results for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday night, Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday.

Flashback: An infant less than 1 year old died in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19, the Illinois health department reported on Saturday.

The big picture: The fatality rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. is highest among those over 85 years old, the CDC found in its initial study on patient reactions to the virus, conducted from February through mid-March.

  • No ICU admissions or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported among Americans under 19 years old as of that study's publish date, and the hospitalization rate for those younger than 19 ranged from 1.6% to 2.5%.
  • The infant in Connecticut "was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived," Lamont said.

What they're saying: "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time," Lamont tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Lamont did not say at Wednesday's press conference whether the infant's death was being further investigated.

