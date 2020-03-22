37 mins ago - Health

Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals for 14 days to curb coronavirus spread

Rebecca Falconer

People on an excursion boat near the Na Pali Coast on the western side of the island of Kauai, Hawaii. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) announced at a news conference Saturday night a mandatory 14-day quarantine order for all travelers newly arrived in the state — effective midnight Thursday.

Why it matters: "This mandate is the first of its kind in the nation," Ige said of the order, which both returning residents and non-residents must comply with. Hawaii now has 48 cases, per the state health department. With most linked to travel, "it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state," Ige said. He implored travelers to postpone their visit.

Ursula Perano

California Gov. Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Nearly 40 million people in California are now required to a stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday evening order from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why it matters: This is the first statewide order of its kind in the U.S. since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Orion Rummler

Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

A Virologist looks at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus, on Jan. 24. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington schools shut as Gov. Inslee seeks $100M to fight coronavirus

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, Feb. 29, Kirkland, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) told a news conference Monday he directed officials to ask the state legislature to designate $100 million from this year's budget to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The state is at the center of the U.S. outbreak. All six of the deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have occurred in Washington state. Four of those who died were residents of the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County. Several of the 18 coronavirus infections in the state are residents of the nursing home.

