Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals for 14 days to curb coronavirus spread
People on an excursion boat near the Na Pali Coast on the western side of the island of Kauai, Hawaii. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) announced at a news conference Saturday night a mandatory 14-day quarantine order for all travelers newly arrived in the state — effective midnight Thursday.
Why it matters: "This mandate is the first of its kind in the nation," Ige said of the order, which both returning residents and non-residents must comply with. Hawaii now has 48 cases, per the state health department. With most linked to travel, "it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state," Ige said. He implored travelers to postpone their visit.
