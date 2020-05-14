21 mins ago - World

Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food"

People line up for food in Clichy-sous-Bois, a suburb north of Paris. Open-air markets closed, supermarket prices are skyrocketing and people are out of jobs. Photo: Francois Mori/AP

"Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops ... Processing and transportation breakdowns, panic buying threaten vulnerable nations;" reports The Wall Street Journal (subscription):

What they're saying: "You can have a food crisis with lots of food. That’s the situation we’re in,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

What's happening, per The Journal:

  • "Trade disruptions and lockdowns are making it harder to move produce from farms to markets, processing plants and ports."
  • "[P]eople around the world are running short of money."

Go deeper: How the coronavirus is disrupting the global food supply

Go deeper

The pandemic broke America

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Eight weeks into this nation's greatest crisis since World War II, we seem no closer to a national strategy to reopen the nation, rebuild the economy and defeat the coronavirus.

Why it matters: America's ongoing cultural wars over everything have weakened our ability to respond to this pandemic. We may be our worst enemy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Bloomberg's coronavirus pivot

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Less than a week after dropping out of the presidential race, Michael Bloomberg announced his next major initiative: an online network of mayors and public health experts to help communities deal with the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Two months in, it's serving as a welcome reset for Bloomberg after a rocky campaign. He's welcomed high-profile speakers — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Nancy Pelosi — onto weekly calls with mayors to share their own lessons learned while dealing with crises in office. Joe Biden is expected to give remarks on Thursday's call.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand gets back to business

A cafe and barbers shop in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead open at 1 minute past midnight on Thursday after New Zealand moved into lockdown level 2. Retailers and restaurants have also reopened. All photos: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.

The big picture: NZ is reopening for business this month with no coronavirus community spread. Barber Karl Hurcombe said it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen as he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He had to organize rent relief. But like many Kiwis Axios spoke with, he cherished the lockdown time with his family, going for walks on warm, sunny days. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he joked.

See photos (<1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - World