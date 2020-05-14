Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food"
People line up for food in Clichy-sous-Bois, a suburb north of Paris. Open-air markets closed, supermarket prices are skyrocketing and people are out of jobs. Photo: Francois Mori/AP
"Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops ... Processing and transportation breakdowns, panic buying threaten vulnerable nations;" reports The Wall Street Journal (subscription):
What they're saying: "You can have a food crisis with lots of food. That’s the situation we’re in,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
What's happening, per The Journal:
- "Trade disruptions and lockdowns are making it harder to move produce from farms to markets, processing plants and ports."
- "[P]eople around the world are running short of money."
