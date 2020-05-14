Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food"

"Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops ... Processing and transportation breakdowns, panic buying threaten vulnerable nations;" reports The Wall Street Journal (subscription):

What they're saying: "You can have a food crisis with lots of food. That’s the situation we’re in,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

What's happening, per The Journal:

"Trade disruptions and lockdowns are making it harder to move produce from farms to markets, processing plants and ports."

"[P]eople around the world are running short of money."

