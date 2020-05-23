40 mins ago - World

Health officials report first coronavirus death in Gaza strip

Security officials oversee the burial of Fadila Abu Raida on May 23 in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 77-year-old woman with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus in Gaza, health authorities announced Saturday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: This marks the first confirmed fatality due to the virus in the Gaza Strip, which has reported 55 COVID-19 infections, per the Times.

Details: The deceased woman, Fadila Abu Raida, died in intensive care in a hospital on the Palestinian side of the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, a health ministry spokesperson told the Times. She had high blood pressure and diabetes.

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Daily coronavirus deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on May 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

84 people died in New York state from the coronavirus on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that less than 100 people have died from the virus in one day in New York since late March, Cuomo said. The state —particularly New York City — has been an epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and is still reporting the most cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Many Muslim health care workers in the U.S. have been observing the fasting required during the holy month of Ramadan, despite the demands of treating coronavirus patients.

What they're saying: Aasim I. Padela, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Chicago Medical Center, told Axios some frontline health care workers, like those in New York, were concerned that they might risk dehydration with added PPE.

