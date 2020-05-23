Health officials report first coronavirus death in Gaza strip

A 77-year-old woman with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus in Gaza, health authorities announced Saturday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: This marks the first confirmed fatality due to the virus in the Gaza Strip, which has reported 55 COVID-19 infections, per the Times.

Details: The deceased woman, Fadila Abu Raida, died in intensive care in a hospital on the Palestinian side of the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, a health ministry spokesperson told the Times. She had high blood pressure and diabetes.

