Coronavirus pushes fuel subsidies lower — for now

Government fuel and electricity subsidies are projected to drop sharply this year due to declines in prices and energy consumption from the pandemic, the International Energy Agency said in a new analysis.

Why it matters: Subsidies for consumption (which the IEA data tracks) and production have long been a target of climate advocates, though supporters of cutting the payments note that some are needed to help low-income people.

  • Reforms have occurred in a number of countries, but progress has been uneven and inconsistent.

The big picture: IEA notes that periods of low prices are typically a good time to implement reforms to cut wasteful and expensive subsidies, especially in countries reliant on energy revenue that are now under financial strain.

But, but, but: These are obviously not normal times.

  • "The overriding economic priority for policy makers so far in 2020 has been to limit the damage from the crisis," IEA notes, pointing to government support programs for households and businesses.
  • "As such, there are few signs so far that low fuel prices are prompting an accelerated effort to phase out subsidies, although pre-existing reform efforts have continued."

What's next: IEA argues that as economic conditions improve, so should efforts to phase out subsidies, while maintaining targeted protections for the poorest and most vulnerable.

  • The goal should be preventing countries with "artificially low" prices from "locking in a new cycle of market distortions that favour polluting and inefficient technologies."

Venture capital reckons with its racial disparities

Venture capital is not the primary cause of, nor primary solution to, America's racial inequities. But as a major driver of wealth and opportunity, it does exacerbate them.

How it works: Black men are woefully underrepresented within VC firms at just 2%, based on the most recent data. Black women don't even rank a percentage point.

Private companies cut 2.8 million jobs in May

Private companies shed 2.8 million U.S. jobs last month, according to a report from payroll processor ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

Why it matters: It's way less than the nearly 9 million private sector jobs economists estimated would be lost in May, suggesting layoffs during the coronavirus crisis could be slowing sooner than Wall Street expected.

The growing focus on environmental justice could influence Biden's platform

The killing of George Floyd in police custody and protests against systemic racism are prompting many green groups to declare their support for racial justice, and one thing to watch now is how this all might influence Joe Biden's platform.

Driving the news: Even before the recent mass upheaval in response to Floyd's death, Biden said he was expanding outreach and eyeing wider plans around environmental justice, or the disproportionate pollution burdens facing poor communities and people of color.

