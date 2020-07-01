43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

6 players test positive for coronavirus before MLS comeback tournament

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last four days after arriving in Orlando, Florida, the team and Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The league announced last month that it will return to action on July 8 with all 26 teams competing in a 54-game, 35-day, World Cup-style tournament at Disney World, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

  • U.S. sports leaders envision relaunching games in a “bubble,” or an "invisible, disease-free biodome inside which athletes and staff can live, work and, if they do it right, get bored," the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The players' planned competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, would be one such bubble.

Details: Two FC Dallas players tested positive for the virus immediately after arriving at their host hotel in Orlando on June 27, the league said. Four other players tested positive in the last two days and all players are currently in isolation.

  • All FC Dallas players had tested negative prior to their trip for the "MLS is Back Tournament," the team said on Wednesday.
  • Florida reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The big picture: 392 people who have entered the hotel being used by the league for the "MLS is Back Tournament" have been tested, and only the FC Dallas players have so far tested positive, MLS said. The league did not specify when those people had been tested.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian officials in Victoria announced Wednesday some 300,000 people in suburbs north of the state capital Melbourne will go into lockdown for a month from midnight amid soaring cases, per the Guardian.

Zoom in: While other states have reported single-digit or zero cases for weeks, officials in Victoria are concerned there may be a second wave of infections, as it reported another 64 cases on Wednesday. The Australian army is conducting a massive suburban testing blitz in Melbourne. Victorian residents "will be confined to home except for grocery shopping, health appointments, work or caregiving, and exercise" under the new restrictions, the Guardian notes.

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The U.S. on Wednesday had more than 44,000 new reported cases in 24 hours, but the total could be as high as 400,000 to 500,000 undiagnosed cases per day, former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said.

The big picture: Health experts including NIAD director Anthony Fauci and those from the CDC say coronavirus cases have been undercounted in the U.S. considering the virus has a wide-ranging effect on various populations.

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

Former FDA chief: 500K Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, told CNBC Wednesday that the United States is likely only diagnosing one in 10 new coronavirus infections and that between 400,000 and 500,000 Americans may be contracting the virus every day.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in June that the country's total number of infections may be closer to more than 23 million — or around 10x the 2.3 million confirmed cases at the time.

