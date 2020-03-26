1 hour ago - Health

Fauci: Countries should be prepared for another coronavirus cycle

Orion Rummler

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday that the U.S. and other countries "need to be prepared for another cycle" of novel coronavirus next winter.

The big picture: Research on how COVID-19 behaves in response to different temperatures and humidity levels has only just begun, the Washington Post not.

What he's saying: "'Would this possibly become a seasonal, cyclic thing?' ... I think it very well might," Fauci said. "And the reason I say that, is that what we're starting to see now, in the Southern Hemisphere and southern Africa and in the Southern Hemisphere countries, is we're having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season."

  • "And if in fact they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we'll get a cycle around the second time ... it totally emphasizes the need to do what we're doing in developing a vaccine, testing it quickly, and trying to get it ready so that we'll have a vaccine available for that next cycle."
  • Fauci said he knows "we'll be successful in putting this down now." "But we really need to be prepared for another cycle," he said. "And what we're doing, I believe, will prepare us well."

Go deeper ... Coronavirus updates: $2 trillion relief deal stalls in Congress

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Top health official says U.S. coronavirus testing system is not "geared to what we need"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified at a House hearing Thursday that the current system of making coronavirus testing available in the U.S. is not set up in a way that we need it to be.

Why it matters: Fauci's testimony directly contradicted comments made by President Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that "testing has been going very smooth."

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Fauci on coronavirus: "We'll be thankful that we're overreacting"

"For a while, life is not going to be how it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."

Why it matters: Fauci pulled a "full Ginsburg" — appearing on all five major Sunday morning talk shows — in an effort to ensure that Americans understand the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic if the public does not practice social distancing.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

"You don't want to go to war with a president": Top NIH doctor talks coronavirus response

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus press conference at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico that the nation's political polarization is forcing him to "walk the fine balance" of informing the public about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and combating misinformation — which can sometimes come from President Trump.

What he's saying: "You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don't want to go to war with a president. ... But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth."

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Health