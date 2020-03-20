Fauci says coronavirus will keep Americans at home for "at least several weeks"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" on Friday that Americans should expect to be home for "at least several weeks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The White House had previously recommended that its guidelines for avoiding groups of more than 10 people, issued earlier this week, be in place for 15 days. Fauci's statement indicates that such stricter measures will be necessary longer than that.

What he's saying: "If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks in other areas, it's going to be at least several weeks."

"I cannot see all of a sudden next week or two weeks or three weeks from now it's going to all of a sudden be over. I don't think there's a chance of that. I think it's going to be several weeks."

