In photos: U.S. farmers markets reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic

Orion Rummler

Union Square Greenmarket in Manhattan. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images

Farmers markets in the U.S. are adding drive-thru shopping and crowd-control fencing while cutting hours in order to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

Zoom in: The farmers market in Overland Park, Kansas, has been moved to the city's convention center, where about 700 customers last Saturday drove past vendors who brought produce to their vehicles, per AP.

  • In Vermont, officials have banned entertainment, children's activities and cooking demonstrations to prevent people from congregating in small spaces.
Workers sell fresh fruits at a Brooklyn farmers market on April 24. Photo: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A man sells succulents at the Farmer's Market in Los Angeles' Echo Park on May 1. Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images
A drive-thru farmer's market in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 25. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
A line forms at a Brooklyn farmers market on April 24. Photo: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A shopper at the Kenilworth Farmers Market on April 21 in Towson, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images
A vendor at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market on April 21 in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People shop at Bow Market in Somerville, Massachusetts. on March 21. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

How to save small farmers from the coronavirus

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended another until May 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. The country is now overseeing one of the longest-running lockdowns in the world.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.3 million people and killed over 237,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Updated 18 hours ago - Health
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Scoop: U.S. asked Israel to clarify Chinese-controlled company's role in $1.5B desalination plant bid

Canning Fok (L), group co-managing director of CK Hutchison, the parent company of Hutchinson Israel. The Trump administration is asking Israel for clarification on a Hutchinson Israel bid to build a $1.5 billion desalination plant. Photo: Zhang Wei/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images

The Trump administration asked Israel to clarify the role of a Chinese-controlled company that bid on a $1.5 billion desalination plant, Israeli officials said.

Why it matters: The Trump administration sees China as its main adversary around the world. Israeli officials are concerned the bid could put Israel in the middle of the U.S.-China tensions.

Updated 18 mins ago - World
Orion Rummler

AP: Tara Reade says the written complaint against Biden did not mention sexual assault

Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic debate on March 15. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, told AP in an exclusive interview that she filed a "limited" report on Biden with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual harassment or assault.

Driving the news: Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a complaint that Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.

33 mins ago - Politics & Policy