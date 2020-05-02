In photos: U.S. farmers markets reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic

Farmers markets in the U.S. are adding drive-thru shopping and crowd-control fencing while cutting hours in order to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

Zoom in: The farmers market in Overland Park, Kansas, has been moved to the city's convention center, where about 700 customers last Saturday drove past vendors who brought produce to their vehicles, per AP.

In Vermont, officials have banned entertainment, children's activities and cooking demonstrations to prevent people from congregating in small spaces.

Workers sell fresh fruits at a Brooklyn farmers market on April 24. Photo: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A man sells succulents at the Farmer's Market in Los Angeles' Echo Park on May 1. Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images

A drive-thru farmer's market in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 25. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A line forms at a Brooklyn farmers market on April 24. Photo: Braulio Jatar/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A shopper at the Kenilworth Farmers Market on April 21 in Towson, Maryland. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

A vendor at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market on April 21 in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

People shop at Bow Market in Somerville, Massachusetts. on March 21. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Go deeper: How to save small farmers from the coronavirus