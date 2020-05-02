In photos: U.S. farmers markets reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic

Union Square Greenmarket in Manhattan. Photo: Gotham/Getty Images
Farmers markets in the U.S. are adding drive-thru shopping and crowd-control fencing while cutting hours in order to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.
Zoom in: The farmers marketin Overland Park, Kansas, has been moved to the city's convention center, where about 700 customers last Saturday drove past vendors who brought produce to their vehicles, per AP.
In Vermont, officials have banned entertainment, children's activities and cooking demonstrations to prevent people from congregating in small spaces.
India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended another until May 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. The country is now overseeing one of the longest-running lockdowns in the world.
By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.3 million people and killed over 237,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).