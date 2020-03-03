1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Investors sold out of emerging markets in February

Dion Rabouin
Data: Institute of International Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Portfolio flows to emerging market assets fell to $3.4 billion last month, as equity flows were negative and debt flows fell by 60% from their January level, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

Details: Investment in the less developed nations' securities saw a "dramatic collapse of flows in the last one-and-a-half weeks, when the increasing spread of the coronavirus rattled global financial markets," analysts said in a report.

  • "While the impact of coronavirus was first noticeable in January and was contained to China; a wider spread of the infection in recent weeks made a dent in other geographical areas, especially in EM Asia."

Courtenay Brown

Wall Street sees 2nd day of brutal sell-off

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AF via Getty Images

The stock market fell another 3% on Tuesday, following Monday’s sell-off. Bond yields touched record lows.

The big picture: Stocks continued to fall as the CDC said it expects the coronavirus to spread in the U.S. The Dow and S&P are more than 7% below the record highs seen earlier this month.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: China reports drop in cases as virus spreads globally

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and presumptive cases from the CDC.

China's National Heath Commission reported 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on the mainland Tuesday — the lowest for more than a month. But outside the country, the number of infections was increasing, including in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 91,000 people in over 70 countries and territories. The countries with the most cases outside China are South Korea (more than 4,800), Italy (over 2,000) and Iran (more than 1,500). The global death toll from the novel coronavirus soared past 3,100 by Tuesday morning.

Dion Rabouin

Gentlemen (and ladies) prefer bonds

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Contributor

After pouring record inflows into bond funds last year, investors are doing so at an even faster pace in 2020 — pushing 10 times more money into bonds than stocks.

By the numbers: More than $65 billion has flowed into bond funds this year, according to Lipper Refinitiv data provided to Axios, outpacing inflows through 2019's record pace when bond funds took in $316 billion.

