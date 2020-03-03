Investors sold out of emerging markets in February

Portfolio flows to emerging market assets fell to $3.4 billion last month, as equity flows were negative and debt flows fell by 60% from their January level, data from the Institute of International Finance showed.

Details: Investment in the less developed nations' securities saw a "dramatic collapse of flows in the last one-and-a-half weeks, when the increasing spread of the coronavirus rattled global financial markets," analysts said in a report.

"While the impact of coronavirus was first noticeable in January and was contained to China; a wider spread of the infection in recent weeks made a dent in other geographical areas, especially in EM Asia."

