Patients will bear the burden of hospitals' coronavirus preparation

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump administration is urging hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to make room for coronavirus patients — and hospitals do need to free up more beds.

Yes, but: It's worth remembering that "elective" is a broad term, and these decisions — even if they're the right ones — will have real consequences for real patients.

Case in point: NBC News published a heart-wrenching story last night about a patient who needs a liver transplant, but whose transplant surgery — scheduled for later this month — was canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus.

  • To preserve beds in their intensive care units, some hospitals are only performing transplant surgeries for the patients most at risk of death, NBC reports.
  • Prolonging even more routine procedures — like knee replacements or dental procedures — may be difficult for some patients, even if it's ultimately safer for them and the community as a whole.

What they're saying: This plan "will not only preserve equipment, but it also allows doctors and nurses to help those that are on the front lines, and it will protect patients from unnecessary exposure to the virus," CMS administrator Seema Verma said Wednesday.

Rashaan Ayesh

Surgeon general asks hospitals to stop elective surgeries

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries as the coronavirus spreads.

What Adams is saying: "Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve! Each elective surgery you do: 1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE stores 3) Taxes personnel who may be needed for #COVIDー19 response," Adams tweeted on Saturday morning.

Fadel Allassan

Pence asks hospitals to delay elective procedures amid coronavirus pressure

Vice President Pence said during a White House press conference Wednesday that hospitals should move to delay elective procedures, as the nation's medical system scrambles to deal with those sickened by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: His request comes as states have already reported inadequate supplies of protective gear for health care workers — and as the country faces a potential severe shortage of hospital beds as the outbreak worsens.

Bob Herman

Kaiser Permanente postpones elective procedures

Kaiser is an $84 billion organization. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

As a result of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Kaiser Permanente "will be postponing elective or non-urgent surgeries and procedures in all locations," the hospital and health insurance giant said today.

Why it matters: Kaiser is the largest health care organization thus far to delay these types of procedures, many of which are money-makers for hospitals. The widespread delays of nonurgent care indicate the system is bracing for a flood of patients who have contracted COVID-19.

