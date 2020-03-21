2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Economists see job losses of 5 million or more

Axios

Philadelphia's coronavirus testing site next to Citizens Bank Park. Photo: Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

The coronavirus downturn could cost 5 million or more U.S. jobs, with a loss in gross domestic product of $1.5 trillion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: "A recession is now all but certain," according to a Wall Street Journal survey of 34 economists, which projects a downturn that would last months at least, and would in some ways rival—and possibly even surpass—the severity of the 2007-09 slump triggered by the housing collapse and subprime loan debacle."

The context: "[T]he economy lost more than 8 million jobs in the recession that began in December 2007. The unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in 2007 to a peak of 10% in 2009."

Illinois and New York state joined California yesterday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans — roughly 1 in 5, AP reports.

  • The lockdowns encompass the three biggest cities in America — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Dion Rabouin

The coronavirus jobs apocalypse is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to its highest level in two years for the week ending March 14, but that was nothing compared to the absolutely historic wave of job losses economists see coming.

The state of play: Goldman Sachs predicts that more than 2 million Americans will file for unemployment claims by next week, pointing to "an unprecedented surge in layoffs this week."

Scott Rosenberg

Tech can't remember what to do in a down market

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Wall Street's two-day-old coronavirus crash is a wakeup alarm for Silicon Valley.

The big picture: Tech has been booming for so long the industry barely remembers what a down market feels like — and most companies are ill-prepared for one.

Dion RabouinDan Primack

The next dominoes in the coronavirus economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus is already the most serious threat to the U.S. economy since the financial crisis, and the dominoes are aligned for a severe recession that could erase much of the 11-year recovery.

What's happening: While the outbreak itself is unlikely to drive an economic collapse, the U.S. has been something of a ticking time bomb for some time.

