Dallas Fed manufacturing index hits record low amid coronavirus fallout

Dion Rabouin
Data: Dallas Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Dallas Fed's business activity index fell to -70, the lowest reading ever, dating back to the survey's creation in 2004.

By the numbers: Measures of production, new orders, shipments and capacity utilization were the lowest since 2009 while prices declined and wage growth slowed, according to the survey of 110 Texas manufacturers conducted March 17–25.

  • Expectations about the future hit all-time lows, with the survey's company outlook index falling from 3.6 to -65.6.
  • The index measuring companies' uncertainty jumped from 11.0 to 62.6.

Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus forces record-low business conditions

Data: New York Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

The first piece of concrete data on the U.S. economy since the COVID-19 outbreak started to significantly impact U.S. firms was released Monday and the results were not good.

Driving the news: The New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index fell by a record 34.4 points this month to its lowest level since the financial crisis in 2009, based on surveys conducted March 2–10. Economists had expected a reading in the single digits.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks have worst day since 1987

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

The S&P 500 closed 12% lower on Monday, while the Dow fell 13% (or 2,999 points).

Driving the news: The sell-off accelerated during President Trump's afternoon press conference as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak's economic impact continued to grip markets.

Courtenay Brown

Stocks soar 9% as Congress nears coronavirus stimulus deal

Photo: Luiz Roberto Lima-ANB/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Stocks closed up more than 9% on Tuesday, marking yet another day of huge moves in the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: Congressional leaders signaled that they're close to striking a deal on a massive stimulus package that will soften the blow for businesses and consumers as the pandemic threatens an unprecedented halt in economic activity.

