The people who are still going on cruises despite the coronavirus outbreak

Cruise ships may be a perceived by most of America as coronavirus playgrounds, but their low price tags are proving too hard to resist for some — and The Daily Beast has interviewed some of those brave souls.

The bottom line: It's not that these people aren't aware of the risks. One future cruiser bought a respirator face mask and card games to play in case he's quarantined. "It's a touch of youthful hubris with a dash of a gambler's high, all dropped into the milieu of a global medical crisis," The Daily Beast's Sam Stein writes.