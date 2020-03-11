29 mins ago - Health

The people who are still going on cruises despite the coronavirus outbreak

Caitlin Owens

The Grand Princess docked in San Francisco. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Cruise ships may be a perceived by most of America as coronavirus playgrounds, but their low price tags are proving too hard to resist for some — and The Daily Beast has interviewed some of those brave souls.

The bottom line: It's not that these people aren't aware of the risks. One future cruiser bought a respirator face mask and card games to play in case he's quarantined. "It's a touch of youthful hubris with a dash of a gambler's high, all dropped into the milieu of a global medical crisis," The Daily Beast's Sam Stein writes.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill

Report: Full list of Clearview AI's law enforcement clients stolen

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Controversial facial recognition startup Clearview AI told its customers that its complete list of clients, which includes law enforcement agencies all over the country, was stolen in a data breach, The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: An intruder gaining access to Clearview's client list will likely trigger alarm bells for both would-be customers and privacy advocates, who have already denounced the company following a New York Times report on Clearview culling more than 3 billion images from websites like Facebook to create its database.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Technology
Orion Rummler

Coronavirus dampens cruise travel

The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama port on Feb. 27. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Many travelers are delaying or canceling previously scheduled cruise trips, AP reports, as some ships are turned away from ports amid fear of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Context: Two elderly passengers among hundreds quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry reported last week. All guests disembarked the ship on Thursday after being quarantined for weeks, the cruise line said, but roughly 500 employees remained on board as of Thursday.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health
Ursula Perano

Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced on Tuesday night that he has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

The big picture: Yang, who's never held public office, centered his campaign on universal basic income, wherein he proposed giving all Americans over 18 years of age $1,000 every month.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy