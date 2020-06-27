36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Campaigning during COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Lawmakers running for reelection are restructuring campaigns around frequent virtual town halls — a stretch for many Baby Boomers and older Gen X-ers who depend on staffers or grandchildren for their tech skills.

Why it matters: Virtual campaigning is replacing handshakes, hugs, baby-kissing and door-knocking, as voters quarantine and social distance. That can make it harder for challengers who lack built-in name recognition.

Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican in a tight race in Iowa: "We're doing Facebook Lives, tele-town halls, Instagrams — all of it."

  • "I told my team to look at any opportunity where we can get out there safely and engage. Unfortunately, we just don't know what that looks like yet."

Rep. Diaz-Balart of Florida: "Among Hispanics, you know, you kiss and hug everybody. In my community, the secret of doing well is the fact that they know you and you know them."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 9,859,738 — Total deaths: 495,573 — Total recoveries — 4,980,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 2,483,516 — Total deaths: 125,169 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to "racist thinking"

Princeton campus. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced Saturday the institution will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school and a residential college.

What Eisgruber is saying: "The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms."

