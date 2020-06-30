1 hour ago - Health

Colorado shutters in-house service for bars and nightclubs

Attimo Wine bar and restaurant in Denver, Colorado on March 16. Photo: Aaron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In-person service at bars and nightclubs throughout Colorado will halt again this week, the state's public health department announced on Tuesday.

The big picture: The state's decision comes as Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and New Mexico pause their reopenings, per the New York Times. Bars and clubs were reopened in the state only a week and a half ago, the Denver Post reports.

  • Colorado is experiencing more coronavirus infections than nearby states, apart from Arizona and Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
  • State health officials attributed the jump at least partially to parties, protests and travel, while Gov. Jared Polis also said the increase in traffic to bars and clubs contributed, the Post reports.

Details: Bars may still sell take-out alcohol, Colorado's health department said. Bars that serve food and function as restaurants can allow in-person dining so long as patrons sit 6 feet apart, with their own party and don't mingle. Bars have 48 hours to close, per the Post.

By the numbers: Colorado has reported over 32,700 coronavirus infections and more than 1,600 fatalities to date, per the state health department. Over 5,400 people have been hospitalized in the state.

  • Notably, Colorado is reporting slightly more deaths than Arizona, which has recorded over 42,000 more infections than Colorado.
  • Daily coronavirus cases have steadily trended upward in Colorado since mid-June, per the Times.

Flashback: Colorado's stay-at-home order expired on April 26, per the Times.

Fauci warns U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Marisa Fernandez
Updated Jun 28, 2020

Florida reports record single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases on Saturday — surpassing the state's previous record of 8,942 infections in a single day, set last Friday, per the Washington Post.

By the numbers: Florida's total number of cases stands at over 130,000 as of Saturday night. The state confirmed nearly 9,000 the previous day.

Orion Rummler
Jun 27, 2020

Pence's campaign appearances in Arizona and Florida delayed due to coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on June 26. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence's planned campaign appearances in Arizona and Florida have been postponed due to rising novel coronavirus infections in both states, NBC News first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: NIAID director Anthony Fauci expressed concern this week about coronavirus surges in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

Marisa Fernandez
Jun 29, 2020

New Jersey pauses reopening process as coronavirus cases surge in other states

Customers order to-go drinks outside a restaurant in New Jersey. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state will indefinitely postpone indoor dining — originally set to resume Thursday — as coronavirus cases surge in states that moved quickly to reopen their economies.

What he's saying: "We have been cautious throughout every step of our restart," Murphy said. "We’ve always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times."

