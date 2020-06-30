Colorado shutters in-house service for bars and nightclubs

In-person service at bars and nightclubs throughout Colorado will halt again this week, the state's public health department announced on Tuesday.

The big picture: The state's decision comes as Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington state and New Mexico pause their reopenings, per the New York Times. Bars and clubs were reopened in the state only a week and a half ago, the Denver Post reports.

Colorado is experiencing more coronavirus infections than nearby states, apart from Arizona and Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

State health officials attributed the jump at least partially to parties, protests and travel, while Gov. Jared Polis also said the increase in traffic to bars and clubs contributed, the Post reports.

Details: Bars may still sell take-out alcohol, Colorado's health department said. Bars that serve food and function as restaurants can allow in-person dining so long as patrons sit 6 feet apart, with their own party and don't mingle. Bars have 48 hours to close, per the Post.

By the numbers: Colorado has reported over 32,700 coronavirus infections and more than 1,600 fatalities to date, per the state health department. Over 5,400 people have been hospitalized in the state.

, Colorado is reporting slightly more deaths than Arizona, which has recorded over 42,000 more infections than Colorado. Daily coronavirus cases have steadily trended upward in Colorado since mid-June, per the Times.

Flashback: Colorado's stay-at-home order expired on April 26, per the Times.

