Cities are bleeding revenue because of COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. cities have seen a 21% drop in revenue since the pandemic began, while extra expenses — for PPE, remote work technology and overtime pay — have risen 17%, a survey of 900 municipalities by the National League of Cities found.

Why it matters: The stats give fresh ammunition to municipal leaders who are pressing members of Congress for more federal aid. They also translate to terrifying budget choices for city officials everywhere.

Driving the news: In addition to the survey, the National League of Cities issued a report saying cities are likely to face problems similar to the ones they saw during the Great Recession.

  • "Local budget cuts from the Great Recession weakened public health infrastructure so deeply, it left many cities underprepared for the current pandemic," the report said. 

The details: Only 7% of cities that got funding from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund said the funds "adequately addressed their revenue shortfalls and unforeseen expenses," per the National League of Cities survey.

  • 37% said they've had to cut their municipal workforce, "including hiring freezes, wage holds, layoffs, furloughs, reduced hours or forced early retirement of municipal employees."

What they're saying: "The financial stress on us right now is crippling," Andy Berke, mayor of Chattanooga, tells Axios. "We have more demands than ever from our constituents."

  • Mayor Steve Adler of Austin told me: "Our real choices are really on who you help and how you help them — those are the most difficult choices, because there is such great need."
  • For example, "We don't have the capacity to help all the restaurants in our city that our suffering — we desperately need federal assistance."

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Health

States brace for budget cuts in order to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine being loaded onto a plane in Lansing, Mich., Sunday. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Some states expect to make cuts to essential parts of their budgets — like education, transportation and health care — in order to pay for coronavirus vaccine distribution, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: States say they need billions that they don't have to set up vaccination clinics, ensure storage capacity, organize community outreach and hire medical workers.

Orion Rummler
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. officials prioritized to receive COVID vaccine

UPS employees move shipping containers of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13. Photo: Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus vaccinations for U.S. officials across the country's three branches of government have been given top priority, National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: There are a limited number of COVID vaccines currently in production, and the CDC recommends that the highest-risk groups — health care workers and long-term care facility residents — should be first in line to get vaccinated.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 13, 2020 - Health

In photos: U.S. health care workers on the pandemic front lines

Health care worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the COVID-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 4. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

The first truckloads of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were set to leave a Michigan manufacturing plant Sunday for distribution across the U.S., offering hope that a mass rollout will alleviate the strain on hospitals and medical staff.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations are soaring, and surging U.S. case numbers surpassed 16 million Saturday. Some 3 million vaccine doses are being distributed this week. Health care workers are being prioritized for inoculations. NIAID director Anthony Fauci stressed to Axios there's still a fair way to go, with 75%–80% of Americans needing to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

