2 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus outbreak is delaying surgeries in China

Bob Herman

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The novel coronavirus has put a halt to pretty much every health-related activity in parts of China, including elective surgeries like hip and knee replacements.

Between the lines: Medical device companies are starting to forecast large sales declines in their Chinese markets because people are staying at home.

  • Executives at Smith & Nephew — a device maker with $5 billion in annual revenue, of which $360 million came from China — said elective procedures in its Chinese market fell upwards of 90% in the three weeks of the coronavirus outbreak. 
  • Medtronic officials similarly said the coronavirus will have "a negative impact" in the first part of this year.
  • China represents a small part of Stryker's device sales, and executives said it's "too early to get into details about coronavirus." 

Yes, but: People are expected to reschedule surgeries soon, assuming the outbreak tempers, and regular volumes in China are estimated to resume starting in April.

  • "If someone needs an artificial hip, that demand will still be there in a couple of months' time. The question of course is, how quickly will the situation recover, and what is the capacity in the system to then actually make up for this pent-up demand?" Smith & Nephew CEO Roland Diggelmann told investors yesterday.

Coronavirus kills 2 Diamond Princess passengers as Israel confirms first case

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. U.S. numbers include Americans extracted from Princess Cruise ship.

Two elderly Diamond Princess passengers have been killed by the novel coronavirus — the first deaths confirmed among the more than 600 infected aboard the cruise ship — as Israel confirmed its first case among evacuees from the ship.

The big picture: COVID-19 has now killed more than 2,200 people and infected over 76,000 others, mostly in mainland China, where the National Health Commission announced 118 new deaths since Thursday.

Erica Pandey

The coronavirus threat to China's grand plans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

China's plan to dominate the 21st century hangs in the balance as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The big picture: Coronavirus is stress-testing Chinese President Xi Jinping's industrial and economic vision for the future as factories, supply chains and companies navigate the crisis.

Ben Geman

Oil markets may be overly spooked by coronavirus' energy impact

Two pedestrians in Jiangtan Park on Jan. 27 during the lockdown in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images

Some analysts are beginning to wonder if oil markets are overly spooked by the potential for the coronavirus to dent energy demand as travel and economic activity are crimped.

Why it matters: The human health toll is what matters most, with at least 107 people dead so far. But the coronavirus is also rattling markets, and is arriving when the oil market was already awash in supplies and demand growth was modest.

