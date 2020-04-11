49 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus PPE exports from China face new delays

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Xinhua/Ren Chao/Getty Images

Chinese shipments of N95 respirators, ventilators, hospital gowns and other products face new delays after the government announced Friday it will perform more quality inspections, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Numerous complaints have emerged in Europe about problems with medical supplies from China, the world's lead manufacturer of medical supplies. Exporting these goods is key during the coronavirus pandemic. China has not indicated how long the quality testing might take, per the Times.

Report: Drop in medical supplies tied to decreased China imports

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Global deaths surpass 100,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 102,000 people on Friday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases exceed 500,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Surgeon General Jerome Adams disagreed Friday that the federal government's 30-day campaign will provide enough time for all Americans to resume their work and lifestyles.

Where it stands: President Trump has been increasingly frustrated with the pandemic's impact on the economy and pushed for a May 1 reopening. Government projections show lifting social distancing restrictions after just 30 days will lead to a dramatic infection spike this summer and death tolls would rival doing nothing, the New York Times reports.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Justin Green

Easter poses major social distancing test

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

This Sunday will be America's biggest test yet for whether people can social distance long enough to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Why it matters: Glimmers of hope in New York and San Francisco aren't a license to mingle. For many families, the holiday could pit relative against relative over how seriously to take social distancing on one of the biggest family gathering days of the year.

Go deeperArrow17 hours ago - Health