Coronavirus PPE exports from China face new delays

Chinese shipments of N95 respirators, ventilators, hospital gowns and other products face new delays after the government announced Friday it will perform more quality inspections, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Numerous complaints have emerged in Europe about problems with medical supplies from China, the world's lead manufacturer of medical supplies. Exporting these goods is key during the coronavirus pandemic. China has not indicated how long the quality testing might take, per the Times.

