25 children test positive for coronavirus in Virginia juvenile center

Orion Rummler

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images, courtesy of CDC/Hannah A Bullock, Azaibi Tamin.

At least 25 children in the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Virginia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports, citing officials from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The big picture: Children in juvenile centers can face heightened risk from COVID-19 just as adults in federal and state prisons, which have acted as petri dishes for the virus in the U.S.

  • Inmates face overcrowding and often unsanitary conditions that can make social distancing and recommended hygiene nearly impossible.

Driving the news: Lawyers have sought the mass release of minors with underlying health conditions and those who do not pose a danger to society from juvenile facilities in Texas, Maryland and Pennsylvania, the N.Y. Times reports.

Background: Data from China suggests children who have contracted COVID-19 will experience milder or different symptoms than adults, the CDC reports.

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Rashaan Ayesh

African nations struggle to acquire supplies amid coronavirus pandemic

Health workers prepare to take samples during a community COVID-19 testing campaign in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: Kola Sulaimon/AFP/Getty Images

Several countries across Africa are struggling to get basic health supplies and ventilators as the number of coronavirus cases swells — highlighting how unprepared the continent is for the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The United Nations Economic Commission of Africa estimates that at least 300,000 Africans will die from the virus and 29 million could be pushed into extreme poverty, Reuters notes.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

