Charities refocus efforts to fill gaps left by government

A volunteer distributes childcare essentials to families in need for Mother's Day at Food Bank For New York City’s Community Kitchen & Food Pantry on May 08. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

Charitable organizations around the U.S. are launching funds or redirecting their everyday efforts to address the needs of people affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Driving the news: The pandemic has upended lives, with more than 25 million workers on the unemployment rolls. 1.7 million workers were collecting unemployment benefits before U.S. businesses began closing down to stop the spread of the virus.

  • U.S. unemployment filings in each of the last several weeks have dwarfed anything the country has ever seen.
  • School closures across the country have put millions of students who receive free- or reduced-lunch at risk of hunger.
  • Grocers are running out of inventory, with high demand crippling supply chains.
  • Thousands of undergraduate students have been displaced, as many colleges and universities have closed their campuses to stem the spread of COVID-19.

What's happening: $2.2 trillion in government stimulus spending to mitigate workers' loss of income is outpacing any other period in American history, but social service advocates say Congress' plan for a one-time payment to all Americans is too small and excludes too many. Much of the burden of providing relief has fallen on charities and the public.

  • A Global Giving fund aimed at sending first responders to communities in need and getting medical equipment to hospitals has raised nearly $900,000 for hospitals in the U.S. and around the world.
  • GiveDirectly has partnered with Fresh EBT, an app that allows food stamp recipients to track their spending, is giving $1,000 to each of 100,000 randomly selected Fresh EBT users.
  • The CDC Foundation is raising money to deploy emergency health care staffing, develop education and awareness campaigns, increase lab capacity, and boost clinical research.
  • Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S., has seen a 70% increase on average of people seeking help from food banks during the pandemic, according to a spokesperson. The organization started a COVID-19 response fund, which has provided more than $124 million in grants to U.S. and Puerto Rico food banks.

Yes, but: The virus has complicated relief efforts, as many volunteers have stayed home in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines from health officials.

  • "For decades, American nonprofits have relied on a cadre of volunteers who — quite suddenly — aren’t able to show up. With millions staying home during the pandemic, charities that help the country’s neediest are finding themselves in need," writes the AP.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Japan's economy minister outlined plans on Monday to end the nationwide state of emergency as the number of new novel coronavirus cases continues to decline to fewer than 50 a day, per Bloomberg. Japan has reported 16,550 cases and 820 deaths.

By the numbers: Over 5.4 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, and more than 2.1 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 13.7 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 36,800 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

Updated 14 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC is warning of potentially "aggressive rodent behavior" amid a rise in reports of rat activity in several areas, as the animals search further for food while Americans stay home more during the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers: More than 97,700 people have died from COVID-19 and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 366,700 Americans have recovered and more than 14.1 million tests have been conducted.

Updated 12 hours ago - Health

White House announces new coronavirus travel restrictions on Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with Trump, March 19, 2019. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool via Getty Images

The White House announced that beginning at 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, President Trump would suspend entry of non-U.S. citizens who have been in Brazil in the past 14 days in an effort to stop the imported spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Brazil has reported nearly 350,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — the second-most in the world behind the U.S. — and has emerged as a Southern Hemisphere hotspot as other heavily affected countries in Asia and Europe have managed to get their outbreaks under control.

21 hours ago - World