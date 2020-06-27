40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus changes how reporters do their jobs

Photo: Alayna Treene/Axios

I covered the frenzied impeachment of President Trump. Now, the eerie emptiness makes the Hill almost unrecognizable.

The state of play: Big yellow stickers — "Thanks for practicing social distancing" — tell us where to stand in the Senate subway.

  • Lawmakers, usually surrounded by aides, walk alone.
  • During "gaggles," we stay a few feet away from members. We strain to make out their words, muffled by face coverings.
  • Cafeterias are closed. So reporters still going to the Capitol have turned to an old frenemy, the vending machine.

The bottom line: Covering Congress always came with tons of face time with lawmakers and aides. Now, we rely more on texts, phones and video chats.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 9,859,738 — Total deaths: 495,573 — Total recoveries — 4,980,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 2,483,516 — Total deaths: 125,169 — Total recoveries: 670,809 — Total tested: 29,810,767Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Texas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kits.
  7. Immigration: Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers.
  8. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  9. 1 🎥 thing: Summer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pandemic rewires the future of Congress

Illustration of U.S. Capitol building with line circling the building

The pandemic is pushing Congress toward remote hearings and votes, and is changing lobbying, fundraising and campaigning.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is forcing one of the most change-averse institutions in the U.S. to rethink how it's always done things.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Princeton drops Woodrow Wilson's name from school due to "racist thinking"

Princeton campus. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced Saturday the institution will remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from its public policy school and a residential college.

What Eisgruber is saying: "The trustees conclude that Woodrow Wilson's racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school or college whose scholars, students, and alumni must firmly stand against racism in all its forms."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow