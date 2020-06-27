Coronavirus changes how reporters do their jobs

I covered the frenzied impeachment of President Trump. Now, the eerie emptiness makes the Hill almost unrecognizable.

The state of play: Big yellow stickers — "Thanks for practicing social distancing" — tell us where to stand in the Senate subway.

Lawmakers, usually surrounded by aides, walk alone.

During "gaggles," we stay a few feet away from members. We strain to make out their words, muffled by face coverings.

Cafeterias are closed. So reporters still going to the Capitol have turned to an old frenemy, the vending machine.

The bottom line: Covering Congress always came with tons of face time with lawmakers and aides. Now, we rely more on texts, phones and video chats.