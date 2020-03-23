18 mins ago - Health

CDC bot Clara provides online triage for coronavirus testing

Rebecca Falconer

A screenshot of the coronavirus self-checker. Photo: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched an online self-checker for the novel coronavirus in the form of a bot named Clara.

Why it matters: Clara can act as a triage for health care providers under increasing strain from a surge in COVID-19 cases. There are more than 35,000 cases in the U.S. — the third-highest in the world after China and Italy as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.

  • Per Microsoft, which is behind the Healthcare Bot service: "[T]he need to screen patients with any number of cold or flu-like symptoms — to determine who has high enough risk factors to need access to limited medical resources and which people may more safely care for themselves at home — is a bottleneck that threatens to overwhelm health systems coping with the crisis."

Of note: The online self-checker is designed to help people make "decisions about seeking appropriate medical care" and is not to be used as a "diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19," the CDC states on its website.

How it works: The bot asks users a series of questions, ranging from whether that person has possible symptoms or pre-existing medical conditions to whether they may have encountered someone diagnosed with the virus.

  • Based on their answers, Clara then recommends to users the appropriate next steps, from urgent directions like "go to the Emergency Department" to "call your provider if you get worse."

Go deeper

Marisa FernandezOrion Rummler

California coronavirus: Latest case has no recent history of international travel

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A new case of the novel coronavirus in California was announced on Friday after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that 33 people had tested positive for the virus, noting the risk to the public remains low.

What's new: An adult woman with chronic health conditions in Santa Clara County who "did not recently travel overseas" or come into contact with anyone known to be ill was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus on Friday by CDC and California Department of Public Health officials.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 29, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

How a coronavirus scare can lead to surprise medical bills

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A man in Miami went to the hospital to receive a test for the coronavirus after developing flu-like symptoms, only to receive the news that he didn't have it — and a $3,270 medical bill, the Miami Herald reports.

Why it matters: The man had just returned from a work trip to China, so took his symptoms more seriously than normal, which is exactly what public health experts want people to do.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals halt medical bills for coronavirus patients

A Providence hospital in Washington state. Photo: Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

Some hospital systems are temporarily pausing bills for any patients who receive care related to the new coronavirus.

Why it matters: Receiving costly medical bills could discourage people from seeking care even as the outbreak worsens. However, it's unclear what patients' financial obligations will look like once the pandemic simmers.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health