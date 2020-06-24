1 hour ago - Sports

Coronavirus cancels New York City Marathon

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Organizers of the New York City Marathon announced they will be canceling the event this year, which would've celebrated its 50th anniversary, as the city remains engulfed in the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The marathon is one of the largest in the world with over 50,000 runners and 10,000 volunteers participating. Nearly a million fans spread out across the city to watch the 26.2-mile race. The marathon is both prestigious and lucrative for the city, per the Times.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling on Wednesday that the federal judge overseeing the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn must accept the Justice Department's request to drop charges.

Why it matters: It could mark the end of a long-running legal fight that began with Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017 about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the Trump administration's transition into office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

Whistleblower: Barr directed faulty antitrust reviews of marijuana mergers

Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

A career Justice Department official named John Elias today will testify that Attorney General William Barr directed improper antitrust reviews of marijuana industry mergers, because of his personal animus toward cannabis.

Why it matters: This isn't the first time that President Trump's DOJ has been accused of letting bias drive antitrust decisions. But it's the first time that a DOJ attorney is the one making the allegations, and it could have consequences for antitrust investigations into other industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's transatlantic divide on climate change policy

Reproduced from Goldman Sachs Investment Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Oil's transatlantic split on climate change is really on display of late, with a couple of recent reports highlighting the differences.

Driving the news: "Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees," Reuters reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow