Coronavirus cancels New York City Marathon

Organizers of the New York City Marathon announced they will be canceling the event this year, which would've celebrated its 50th anniversary, as the city remains engulfed in the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The marathon is one of the largest in the world with over 50,000 runners and 10,000 volunteers participating. Nearly a million fans spread out across the city to watch the 26.2-mile race. The marathon is both prestigious and lucrative for the city, per the Times.