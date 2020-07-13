1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. budget deficit reached all-time high of $864 billion in June

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. budget deficit reached $864 billion in June as Congress allocated trillions to help cushion the damage from the coronavirus recession and massive job losses reduced tax revenues, the Treasury Department said in its latest monthly report.

The big picture: It took 10 months last year for the country's budget deficit to reach roughly the same amount, at $866.8 billion. June's new high is the "biggest monthly budget deficit in history," per AP.

What's happening: Nearly half of the $1.1 trillion in outlays made by the government last month went to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Real-time economic data has shown investors that business activity across the U.S. is stalling or declining even as states reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • New unemployment applications have fallen steadily since peaking in March, but the number is still historically higher than before the pandemic hit.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Health

Mick Mulvaney: "We still have a testing problem in this country"

Mick Mulvaney. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney wrote in a CNBC op-ed published Monday that if Congress seeks to pass another relief package, it should treat the economic crisis as "public-health driven" and avoid traditional fiscal measures like providing stimulus checks.

The big picture: Striking a vastly different tone from that of President Trump, who has boasted about the U.S.' testing capabilities and downplayed the severity of the health crisis, Mulvaney called for any stimulus package to "be directed at the root cause of our recession: dealing with Covid."

Sara FischerRashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Health

Hong Kong Disneyland to close again due to coronavirus surge

A sign announcing the park's first closure in January. Photo: Ayaka McGill/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong Disneyland on Monday announced that it would close again on July 15, after reopening last month from a coronavirus-driven shutdown that began in January.

The state of play: Hong Kong authorities ordered it to close after the city reported 38 new infections on Friday. Comparatively, Orlando's Walt Disney World reopened Saturday even as the state reported over 15,000 new cases in a single day over the weekend.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 12, 2020 - Health

Surgeon general defends reversal on face mask policy

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended his and other health officials' reversal on whether people should wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus, arguing on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday: "When we learn better, we do better."

Why it matters: Adams has faced significant criticism for tweeting in February, "Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

