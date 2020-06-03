Concerns about at-home coronavirus testing

The latest wave of coronavirus testing concerns has arrived, this time about new at-home tests that are hitting the market, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Between the lines: Experts are worried about the accuracy of the tests and about limitations on who can access them.

The big picture: The Food and Drug Administration has so far given emergency authorization to six at-home collection kits, which still must be sent to a lab.

These tests, in theory, expand testing access to people who can't easily leave their homes and to those who would be at-risk in a doctor's office around other patients. They also add to the total number of available tests.

They're appealing to employers who want to test their workers and universities that want to test faculty and students.

Yes, but: The tests aren't foolproof, and can produce varying rates of false negatives depending on where the sample is collected from.

They are also dependent on lab capacity to process them.

And for some people, the tests' price tag could be prohibitive if it isn't fully covered by insurance or if they're uninsured.

Go deeper: Many Americans live in places with no coronavirus test sites