Study finds COVID-19 antibodies prevalent in NYC health care workers

More than 13% of health care workers in the greater New York City area tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, according to a newly published study.

Why it matters: The rate at which health care professionals tested positive for antibodies is consistent with the rate of COVID-19 antibodies found among randomly tested adults in the state of New York. The data released Thursday "is important so [health care workers] can protect themselves, their patients, their colleagues, and their families," per JAMA researchers.

Our thought bubble via Axios's Caitlin Owens: There's no way of knowing where these health care workers got the virus from. Still, this study highlights the need for adequate protective equipment and strong hospital mitigation measures, particularly in hotspots.