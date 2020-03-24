More Americans have trouble meeting basic needs as coronavirus shutdowns expand

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say their access to household goods has worsened in the past week, a new poll from Ipsos and Axios shows.

The state of play: The second installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index also finds that nearly a quarter of all respondents say their ability to afford food and household needs has worsened, up from 15% last week.

What's happening: Goods like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and basic foods have gone missing for an increasing number of people as the COVID-19 outbreak hits home and shoppers look to stock up on needed items.

What they're saying: "We are starting to see more dramatic strains on the supply chain," Chris Jackson, public polling lead at Ipsos, says in an email.

"As people realize the severity of the outbreak through bigger impacts — being asked to work from home, not eating out or seeing friends, etc. — they may be trying to get their hands on basic household goods to prepare and can’t."

Watch this space: Americans are losing their jobs at an unprecedented rate, with 22% of poll respondents reporting that they had been furloughed, suspended or told not to return to work.

Just 10% reported job separations last week.

Methodology: The poll was conducted March 20-23 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, based on a nationally representative probability sample of 998 general population adults age 18 or older.

The margin of sampling error is +/-3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

Go deeper...Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Americans hit by stress, job losses