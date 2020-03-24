38 mins ago - Economy & Business

More Americans have trouble meeting basic needs as coronavirus shutdowns expand

Dion Rabouin
Data: Axios/Ipsos survey, margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say their access to household goods has worsened in the past week, a new poll from Ipsos and Axios shows.

The state of play: The second installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index also finds that nearly a quarter of all respondents say their ability to afford food and household needs has worsened, up from 15% last week.

What's happening: Goods like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and basic foods have gone missing for an increasing number of people as the COVID-19 outbreak hits home and shoppers look to stock up on needed items.

What they're saying: "We are starting to see more dramatic strains on the supply chain," Chris Jackson, public polling lead at Ipsos, says in an email.

  • "As people realize the severity of the outbreak through bigger impacts — being asked to work from home, not eating out or seeing friends, etc. — they may be trying to get their hands on basic household goods to prepare and can’t."

Watch this space: Americans are losing their jobs at an unprecedented rate, with 22% of poll respondents reporting that they had been furloughed, suspended or told not to return to work.

  • Just 10% reported job separations last week.

Methodology: The poll was conducted March 20-23 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, based on a nationally representative probability sample of 998 general population adults age 18 or older.

  • The margin of sampling error is +/-3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

Jennifer A. Kingson

Poll: Americans' access to necessities worsens


Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,092 U.S. adults, conducted March 13-16, 2020. Margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Even with the brunt of store closings yet to take effect, a full 45% of Americans said last week that their ability to buy food and household goods had deteriorated, according the newly launched Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

What it is: A weekly poll introduced last week by Axios and the global research firm Ipsos will monitor the effects of the global pandemic on people's attitudes and living conditions.

Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Everything's worse

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey, margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Nine in 10 Americans are now concerned about the coronavirus, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index — with half worried about their jobs and their ability to pay the bills.

Why it matters: The second installment of our weekly survey shows sudden, massive changes to how we work, shop, socialize and care for ourselves and our families. The numbers also reflect an overwhelming sentiment that things are getting worse.

Sam Baker

The coronavirus' toll on our mental and emotional health

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey of 1,092 U.S. adults, conducted March 13-16, 2020. Margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

The threat of a coronavirus outbreak started to weigh on Americans’ mental and emotional health even before they began to embrace the most important preventive measures, according to a new polling partnership between Axios and Ipsos.

Why it matters: Several more weeks of social distancing, including school closures and widespread shutdowns of public spaces, while the outbreak itself continues to grow, will only make that existential toll grow larger.

