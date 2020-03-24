More Americans have trouble meeting basic needs as coronavirus shutdowns expand
Nearly two-thirds of Americans say their access to household goods has worsened in the past week, a new poll from Ipsos and Axios shows.
The state of play: The second installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index also finds that nearly a quarter of all respondents say their ability to afford food and household needs has worsened, up from 15% last week.
What's happening: Goods like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and basic foods have gone missing for an increasing number of people as the COVID-19 outbreak hits home and shoppers look to stock up on needed items.
What they're saying: "We are starting to see more dramatic strains on the supply chain," Chris Jackson, public polling lead at Ipsos, says in an email.
- "As people realize the severity of the outbreak through bigger impacts — being asked to work from home, not eating out or seeing friends, etc. — they may be trying to get their hands on basic household goods to prepare and can’t."
Watch this space: Americans are losing their jobs at an unprecedented rate, with 22% of poll respondents reporting that they had been furloughed, suspended or told not to return to work.
- Just 10% reported job separations last week.
Methodology: The poll was conducted March 20-23 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel, based on a nationally representative probability sample of 998 general population adults age 18 or older.
- The margin of sampling error is +/-3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.
Go deeper...Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Americans hit by stress, job losses