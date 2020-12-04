Copper prices reach highest peak since 2013

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Copper prices rose to the highest since March 2013 on Thursday, spurred by substantial increases in orders from China and expectations it will be a major component in new green energy projects.
Why it matters: Dr. Copper, as the metal is affectionately known, is a bellwether for the economy because it is used for wiring, piping and in most construction projects and household appliances.
- Prices have risen by nearly 25% this year.
What they're saying: “This current price strength is not an irrational aberration, rather we view it as the first leg of a structural bull market in copper,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a research note Monday.
- Goldman raised its 12-month forecast for copper to $9,500 per metric ton, up from a previous estimate of $7,500.