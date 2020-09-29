Cook Political Report moves Ohio and Iowa from "lean Republican" to "toss up" in 2020 race

Cook Political Report shifted Tuesday its 2020 presidential election outlook for Ohio and Iowa — two key battleground states that President Trump won in 2016 — moving them from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

Why it matters: It represents a further narrowing of the electoral map for Trump with only five weeks until Election Day, especially because Cook projects that neither state is currently a decisive tipping point for Joe Biden.

The state of play: A core reason that Trump is struggling in these states "is his narrowing margins with white, working-class voters," Cook's Amy Walter writes.