49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Ohio and Iowa from "lean Republican" to "toss up" in 2020 race

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Cook Political Report shifted Tuesday its 2020 presidential election outlook for Ohio and Iowa — two key battleground states that President Trump won in 2016 — moving them from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

Why it matters: It represents a further narrowing of the electoral map for Trump with only five weeks until Election Day, especially because Cook projects that neither state is currently a decisive tipping point for Joe Biden.

The state of play: A core reason that Trump is struggling in these states "is his narrowing margins with white, working-class voters," Cook's Amy Walter writes.

Margaret Talev
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: Trump's Ohio bet

Data: SurveyMonkey survey of 3,092 Ohio voters, Sept. 1-25, 2020; Note: COVID-19 was a write-in option; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Trump leads Joe Biden 51%-47% among likely Ohio voters overall — but he holds a whopping 74%-24% lead with those who say a flagging economy and job concerns are their top issue, according to new SurveyMonkey-Tableau data for Axios.

Why it matters: Ohioans are more worried about their jobs than the coronavirus — and that's President Trump's best chance to cling to a narrow lead in this state he won handily in 2016.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Pro-Trump super PAC launches $40M ad blitz in sprint to election

Screengrab of an ad, courtesy of America First Action.

America First Action, the biggest pro-Trump super PAC, is spending another $40 million on economy-focused ads in key states ahead of November, including a new targeted campaign in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Why it matters: It shows Republicans remain concerned about Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and even Georgia — all states Trump won in 2016.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
17 mins ago - World

Xi's imperial dreams bring both benefits and risks

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

By undertaking massive infrastructure projects around the world, China under President Xi Jinping is following in the footsteps of previous empires.

Why it matters: Like previous imperial projects in history, Xi's Belt and Road Initiative presents both benefits and risks for China.

