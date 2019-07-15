White House counselor Kellyanne Conway highlighted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's immigration record in the Obama administration on "Fox News Sunday," as she defended President Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that are under way.

Details: Conway told Fox News host Chris Wallace immigration enforcement "happened under President Obama," when Biden was vice president. "Just this week, you saw massive protests at Joe Biden’s Philadelphia headquarters ... and those people are angry that he was complicit in the Obama-Biden deportation," she said.