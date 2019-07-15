New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Conway says Biden's "complicit" in Obama admin immigrant deportations

Fifty immigrants, joined by community activist occupy the lobby of whats believed to house the office of 2020 US Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Activists including 50 immigrants protest against Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway highlighted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's immigration record in the Obama administration on "Fox News Sunday," as she defended President Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that are under way.

Details: Conway told Fox News host Chris Wallace immigration enforcement "happened under President Obama," when Biden was vice president. "Just this week, you saw massive protests at Joe Biden’s Philadelphia headquarters ... and those people are angry that he was complicit in the Obama-Biden deportation," she said.

The big picture: ICE has deported more immigrants this fiscal year than any full fiscal year of Trump's presidency, but it hasn't reached President Obama's early deportation levels, Department of Homeland Security figures obtained by Axios show.

Why it matters: With four months left in the fiscal year, it puts Trump's deportations in perspective and shows the reality behind the anti-immigrant pledges that have come to define his presidency, Axios' Stef W. Kight, Alayna Treene note.

