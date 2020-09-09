1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Consumers increased borrowing in July but are still holding back

Total consumer borrowing rose in July, as Americans increased purchases of new vehicles and borrowed for college tuition for the second month in a row, the Fed's latest credit report shows

By the numbers: Outstanding consumer credit increased by $12.3 billion in July from the month before, a 3.6% increase. Credit rose at a revised 3.3% annual rate in June.

  • The use of credit has risen for the past two months after declining from March through May, and sinking by 6.6% in the second quarter, including a 30.8% fall in revolving credit, which follows credit cards and similar consumer credit lines.

Yes, but: Revolving credit continued to fall, down 0.4% in July after a 2.2% decline in June and a 27.9% decline in May, as consumers continued to hold back on credit spending.

32 mins ago - World

U.S. to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Iraq

The U.S. will withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq by the end of September, bringing troop levels in the country down to 3,000, confirmed Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command.

The big picture: The move is in line with President Trump's campaign promise to pare back America's involvement in the Middle East. The president has reduced the U.S. troop presence in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria.

2 hours ago - Sports

Human rights groups call on IOC to revoke 2022 Beijing Olympics

More than 160 human rights groups called on the International Olympic Committee to revoke China's award of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games over the country's human rights abuses, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The letter represents "the largest coordinated effort" yet against staging the Beijing games, coming amid heightened scrutiny of China's mass detention and repression of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, according to Reuters.

