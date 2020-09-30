24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Conference Board's surging consumer confidence reading may be an outlier

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 101.8 in September from 86.3 in August after two straight monthly declines.

Why it matters: The reading was the largest increase in 17 years, the best reading since March and was nearly 12 points above consensus expectations.

Zoom in: Unlike in previous months when consumers felt confident about the future but nervous about their present situation, all components of the index increased markedly.

  • Consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions rose to 98.5 from 85.8 in August.
  • The index for consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions increased to 104.0 from 86.6 in August.

Yes, but: The reading diverged sharply from the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which showed confidence largely in line with recent months.

What we're hearing: The vast difference between the two surveys "leaves ongoing uncertainty over the path of consumer spending at a time of rising COVID-19 cases and growing election uncertainty," says ING chief international economist James Knightley.

  • The Conference Board's survey cut off responses Sept. 18 while the latest Michigan survey was released on Sept. 25 and will update on Friday.
  • The Conference Board polls up to 10 times the number of people, Knightley notes.
  • "The other major difference is the perception that the Conference Board measure puts more emphasis on the state of the jobs market while the University of Michigan puts more weight on personal finances and overall business conditions."

Of note: A report from research firm Morning Consult, which surveys respondents daily and has readings through Tuesday, "shows that the momentum from early September has subdued, as growth slowed in the second half of the month."

  • Morning Consult’s reading was 91.8 as of Sept. 29, up 2.2% from Aug. 31, after seeing a 5.2% peak growth rate on Sept. 10.

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: Trump's Ohio bet

Data: SurveyMonkey survey of 3,092 Ohio voters, Sept. 1-25, 2020; Note: COVID-19 was a write-in option; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Trump leads Joe Biden 51%-47% among likely Ohio voters overall — but he holds a whopping 74%-24% lead with those who say a flagging economy and job concerns are their top issue, according to new SurveyMonkey-Tableau data for Axios.

Why it matters: Ohioans are more worried about their jobs than the coronavirus — and that's President Trump's best chance to cling to a narrow lead in this state he won handily in 2016.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the real estate boom could keep going for years

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after reaching all-time high average prices and sales numbers not seen since the height of the 2000s boom, the housing market still has lots of room to run, experts say.

What's happening: There were fears in late 2019 and early this year that price levels had outpaced income growth and become unsustainable — but record-low mortgage rates and promises by the Fed to keep U.S. interest rates at zero through at least 2023 have lit a new fire under the market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 33,676,272 — Total deaths: 1,008,411 — Total recoveries: 23,419,066Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 7,191,349 — Total deaths: 206,005 — Total recoveries: 2,813,305 — Total tests: 103,155,189Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  4. Politics: 7 former FDA commissioners say Trump is undermining agency's credibility
  5. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  6. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  7. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
  8. Work: United States of burnout — Asian American unemployment spikes amid pandemic
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow