2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Low-income Americans aren't feeling increased consumer confidence

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Reproduced from Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Differences in consumer sentiment by income are beginning to increase again as overall confidence picks up in the U.S., according to data from Morning Consult.

What's happening: While overall consumer confidence has returned to its mid-March levels, Americans who earn less than $50,000 a year are trailing badly compared to other income groups and to their earlier confidence levels.

  • Americans at the bottom income tier are still just six points above their lowest levels of confidence, plumbed during the tail end of the stock market crash in early April, and are 20 points below their mid-March levels.
  • Americans at the top income tier have bounced 19 points from their lowest levels of confidence and are just 12 points from the March highs as of Aug. 28.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Sep 2, 2020 - Economy & Business

Consumer confidence popped at the end of August

Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence picked up in the second half of August as confirmed coronavirus cases declined from record high levels.

By the numbers: Overall consumer confidence jumped 3.4 points in the past two weeks to 50.0 in the latest HPS-CivicScience Economic Sentiment Index, its highest reading since mid-March.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The energy jobs that Gen Z wants

Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Members of Generation Z are far more interested in careers in renewable energy than nuclear power or fossil fuels, new Morning Consult polling shows.

Why it matters: The new data underscores a much-discussed problem facing the oil-and-gas and nuclear sectors: Attracting young talent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
53 mins ago - Technology

New Apple ad pokes rivals over privacy

Photo: Apple

In a new TV ad out today, Apple features people inappropriately blurting out private information in public places.

Why it matters: With this bit of satire, Apple aims to win over consumers with a privacy-first message — and also to paint itself as a force for good amid the public debate over Big Tech's power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow