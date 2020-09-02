1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Consumer confidence popped at the end of August

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Hamilton Place Strategies, CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence picked up in the second half of August as confirmed coronavirus cases declined from record high levels.

By the numbers: Overall consumer confidence jumped 3.4 points in the past two weeks to 50.0 in the latest HPS-CivicScience Economic Sentiment Index, its highest reading since mid-March.

  • Confidence in the overall U.S. economy jumped 6.6 points to 52.8. 
  • Confidence in finding a new job rose 4.8 points to 40.4, while confidence in making a major purchase rose 3.3 points to 46.4.

A similar survey that tracks daily changes from data provider Morning Consult also found consumer confidence had risen to its highest since the pandemic began roiling the United States.

Why it matters: Closely watched reports from the University of Michigan and the Conference Board that survey consumers through the middle of the month have shown confidence stagnating at yearslong lows in recent months.

  • The new data suggest that the end of August marked a defined uptick.

Of note: While overall confidence has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the HPS-CivicScience data show confidence in finding a job and in personal finances remain significantly lower.

Sep 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Americans' trust in the Fed falls even further

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Trust in the Federal Reserve fell again, despite — or, perhaps, because of — the stock market's continued surge upward, according to data from the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

By the numbers: Trust in the Fed is sinking across the political spectrum — a strong majority (62%) of Americans say they have little or no trust in the central bank, up from just over half (51%) in May.

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The sports trading card boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sports trading cards are enjoying something of a renaissance, fetching greater value than ever before and engendering excitement on a level not seen since their last golden age in the 1990s.

Driving the news: A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.9 million last week, breaking the all-time record set in 2016 by the famous T206 Honus Wagner ($3.12 million).

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

