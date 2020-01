Constellis, a Reston, Va.-based security contractor owned by Apollo Global Management, is in talks with creditors to restructure its $1 billion of debt or enter a pre-negotiated bankruptcy, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: Constellis is partially responsible for security at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, which came under assault last week — possibly precipitating the U.S. decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.